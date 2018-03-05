Exercise 79 – How would you design a web search engine for children below 14 years old?

You can submit your answers in the comments section of this blog post to receive feedback. You can also see other people’s answers, the feedback they received, and give your own feedback in the same section.

A new exercise will be posted once at least one good answer has been submitted on this question.

The article how to answer a product design question in a product manager job interview helps you prepare for product design interview questions.

Here is a list of product design questions for product manager job interviews.

Exercise 78 – if you are opening a new Walmart store, how would you decide how many cash register is needed for the store?

Exercise 77 – Design a restaurant app like Yelp for restaurant owners.

Exercise 76 – Explain what are some new Alexa Skillsets you would roll out and why?

Exercise 75 – If you were changing the AmazonFresh experience what are some are your ideas and how would you measure them?

Exercise 73 – Google recently developed a technology that can detect human emotions in a 2 X 2 dimension (energy level and body movement). What are some of the products you can build using that technology? List a few ideas, then choose one and design the product for that idea.

